CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Discarded fireworks are believed to have sparked a Monday night house fire in Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Lockheed Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found a resident who was using a garden hose to extinguish a trash bin fire next to a two-story home.

“Although the trash bin had been extinguished, the fire had spread along the exterior of the house and had progressed into the soffit and second-floor area,” fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire and conducted salvage operations in the home. The flames were brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Photo courtesy Charleston Fire Department Photo courtesy Charleston Fire Department

Fire investigators confirmed the fire originated from the trash bin and progressed into the home. They said the cause was related to discharged fireworks that had been discarded in the trash.

Two adults and two children were displaced from the home. No injuries were reported.