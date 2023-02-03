SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have charged a man with murder after finding the dismembered body of a missing man inside a barrel filled with concrete in Lee County, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackie Lamar Bright was arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Michael Bradley Cox, who was reported missing in December 2022.

Investigators in Lee County found a 55-gallon barrel in the woods on Thursday after searching property along Farrell Road in Sanford. It contained what appeared to be human remains.

The barrel was sent to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office, where the concrete was removed and authorities confirmed that Cox’s dismembered body was inside

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.