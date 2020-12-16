Disney On Ice comes to North Charleston Coliseum in January 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All of your favorite Disney characters will be back in the Lowcountry at the beginning of next year.

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” will come to the North Charleston Coliseum from January 21 – 24, 2021.

This will continue the show’s multi-city tour.

There will be characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more bringing the magic of Disney to life.

Seating capacity at the coliseum will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place.

Face coverings will be required for guests aged 2 and older.

Click here to purchase your tickets now.