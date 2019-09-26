Districts in News13 area to receive new school resource officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Several school districts across the News13 area will receive new school resource officers.
On Thursday, the SC Department of Education announced funding for 205 new school resource officers across the state.
“All 81 traditional public school districts as well as the Erskine Charter Institute and S.C. Public Charter School District will be receiving funds to pay for one to four new officers depending on the district’s need,” a release from the SCDOE said. “The funding for the new resource officers was appropriated by the South Carolina General Assembly for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.”
In the News13 area, the following districts will recieve funding for new officers:
- Chesterfield County Schools: 4 officers
- Darlington County Schools: 1 officer
- Dillon School District 3: 2 officers
- Dillon School District 4: 1 officer
- Florence School District 1: 4 officers
- Florence School District 2: 1 officers
- Florence School District 3: 4 officers
- Florence School District 4: 1 officer
- Florence School District 5: 2 officers
- Georgetown County School District: 4 officers
- Horry County Schools: 2 officers
- Marion County School District: 4 officers
- Marlboro County School District: 3 officers
“There is no issue more important than the safety and well-being of our students and teachers,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “School resource officers are a deterrent to violence within the school building and their training and response to crime is an invaluable asset that allows educators to focus on instruction. The funding of these 205 officers puts us within reach of meeting our goal for having a SRO in every school.”
