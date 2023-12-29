OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Dive teams are in the second day of a search for a kayaker believed to have drowned on Lake Hartwell in Oconee County.

Crews were called to Lake Hartwell at about 5 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a kayaker who had overturned and not resurfaced, according to Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein.

Krein said crews searched into Wednesday evening without finding anyone. The search resumed on Thursday with dive teams using sonar and other equipment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has also sent investigators to aid in the search, which is expected to continue into Thursday evening. Krein said teams will continue to search in the coming days if the kayaker isn’t found.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.