Do you qualify?: Lottery tax rebate checks are on the way

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Earlier this year, South Carolina lawmakers approved money in the budget to pay for a $50 rebate check for state taxpayers. And the S.C. Department of Revenue has confirmed the agency is working to send out those checks.

In October 2018, a South Carolina resident hit big. An unnamed winner secured hundreds of millions of dollars in the Mega Millions jackpot after buying the winning ticket at an Upstate convenience store. It was a win South Carolina lawmakers, including Gov. Henry McMaster, say was also a win for the state.

“Earlier this year lawmakers determined that eligible taxpayers would get a $50 rebate check from the money generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner,” explained Bonnie Swingle with SCDOR.

It’s money the SCDOR will distribute later this year. But there are some stipulations.

You must have filed your 2018 taxes before October 15, 2019. If you filed a joint income tax return you will only get one check. And you must have at least a $50 tax liability to receive the check.

The Department of Revenue anticipates that 1.2 million checks will be mailed out by Dec. 2, 2019.

If you have not updated your mailing address, make sure to do so by Oct. 15, 2019 to ensure you receive your check.