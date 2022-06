CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ten people were displaced Saturday after a house fire in west Charlotte.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Sargent Drive near Clanton Park.

UPDATE STRUCTURE FIRE: 3400 block Sargent Ave, investigators deemed fire accidental due to dropping a torch style cigarette lighter on combustibles. No injuries were reported. One canine perished in the fire. Estimated fire loss $40K https://t.co/nNSD8EdpSg pic.twitter.com/nnZyT43wJH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 25, 2022

Officials said the fire was deemed accidental when a “torch-style cigarette lighter” was dropped onto combustibles.

A dog died in the blaze, which is reported to have caused $40,000 in damage.

More than 30 firefighters responded to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.