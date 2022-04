GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog died in a house fire in Greensboro on Tuesday night, and one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Authorities received a call at about 7:45 p.m. about a fire on the 4000 block of Olympia Drive.

A person was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation problems.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.