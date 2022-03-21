RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog died and the residents of a mobile home were able to escape after their home went up in flames Monday morning in Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

The fire occurred around 2:15 a.m. at a home located in the 6000-block of Thicket Run Court, officials said. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, 35 firefighters responded to the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire upon arrival.

It took approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to EMS officials at the scene, four people were able to escape the home but the family dog died in the fire.

A report from the fire department said 50% of the home was damaged in the fire and the mobile home is uninhabitable.

Although EMS reported that four people escaped the home, fire officials said two people were displaced by the fire.

The mobile home did not have any smoke detectors, according to the report.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and no determination has been made at this time.