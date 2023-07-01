NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is looking for the answers after a dog was left bleeding on the side of a Lowcountry road with its ears nearly cut off.

A witness told police that they saw a blue Acura stop and abandon the gray and white dog before speeding off on Hampton Avenue. The dog is not even a year old, according to the animal society.

Animal advocates say the incident was captured on a home doorbell camera and is being reviewed by law enforcement.

“Both of the dog’s ears had been severely cut, leaving the dog mutilated. Someone may have been attempting to ‘crop’ the ears at home,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “Our lifesaving team at the shelter is working hard to clean the wounds and save this animal’s life. The dog was left for dead.”

Advocates say part of the dog’s right ear had to be removed because the cuts were too deep. No other injuries were discovered during an examination.

“Despite everything this pittie-mix has been through, the dog is very sweet and has been friendly to staff at the shelter,” said staff with the Charleston Animal Society.

The shelter is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a felony animal cruelty conviction in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.