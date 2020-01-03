Dog missing for 4 years reunited with SC family thanks to microchip

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a reminder to never give up hope. A dog, missing for four years, has returned home in Berkeley County.

Selene the dog went missing one day four years ago, but on Tuesday, the Berkeley Animal Center posted photos of their reunion on their Facebook page.

“It (Selene) was picked up in Wingate Park on December 28th and so they immediately were notified the animal was taken to the shelter and they were able to notify the owners, thanks to microchip technology,” said Jenna-Ley Jamison, Community Relations Manager with Berkeley County Government.

The animal center post said Selene was so happy and moving so fast it was hard to get a good photo.

It took less than a minute for her to become overly excited meeting her owners after so long.

“I know that there were lots of happy tears at the reunion. The yellow lab immediately remembered her old owners, and it was such a happy occasion.”

This shows how important it is to have your pet microchipped and make sure your contact information for the chip is kept up to date.

“Obviously it works, and I guess no amount of time is too long.”

Selene is now really happy to be back home.

