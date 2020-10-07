Dollywood suspends entry after hitting state’s visitor cap

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has begun to let visitors back in after a temporary suspension on Wednesday to limit the number of people in the theme park.

In a message on the theme park’s social media account pages, the park reached its capacity limit put in place by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines known as the Tennessee Pledge around 1 p.m.

The message from the park said the plan is to reopen later in the day “as guest exit flow allows.”

Visitors were allowed to enter again around 4 p.m.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and LumiNights Halloween event began Sept. 25.

