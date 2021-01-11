Dominion puts SC rate increase on hold for at least 6 months

FILE – This April 28, 2015, file photo shows two Dominion Energy buildings in downtown Richmond, Va. The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday, July 5, 2020, that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and increasing cost uncertainty. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019. The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion’s 750,000 South Carolina customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase. The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold.

