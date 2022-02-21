Donkey hit by car in South Carolina dies; 5 people hurt in crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A donkey was killed and five people were injured after their car struck the animal on a highway south of Walterboro.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened Sunday on a dark rural stretch of Hendersonville Highway near Nursery Lane just before 7:30 p.m.

“The small car struck the donkey that was walking in the roadway,” officials said. “Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later and found the donkey deceased on the shoulder of the road.”

Officials said while the occupants suffered minor injuries, none of the patients – including two adults and three children – had to be taken to the hospital.

The front of the car was damaged.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.