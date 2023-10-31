(WGHP) — There’s a creepy plant growing in North Carolina that experts say you should avoid.

Actaea pachypoda, also known as the white baneberry or doll’s-eyes, is a species of flowering plant in the genus Actaea of the family Ranunculaceae, according to the National Park Service.

The plant’s fruit is its most notable feature and is typically seen in the fall. The fruit is a small white berry with a black mark in the middle that looks like an eyeball hence the nickname “doll’s eyes.”

Many different types of birds eat the berries that ripen over the summer and disperse the seeds since they are not affected by the plant’s toxicity. Small mammals will also eat the seeds but not the pulp, according to North Carolina State University.

However, every part of the plant is poisonous to humans, and eating one can result in, vomiting, hallucination, diarrhea, dizziness, stomach cramps, severe mouth pain and headache. As a result, experts said you should be cautious when planting one where children or pets could potentially have access.

The plant can be found in forests, woods, deciduous woodlands, ravines, thinly wooded bluffs as well as the bases of bluffs. It is not found near wetlands because it is considered an upland plant.

White baneberry is not an aggressive or invasive species.