Downpours set records in South Carolina, Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rain finally ended in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, but not before downpours set records, spilled sewage and flooded many streets.

The National Weather Service reports 4.16 inches (10.57 centimeters) of rain fell at Columbia Metro Airport on Friday. That not only shattered the previous rainfall record for Dec. 13 of 1.99 inches (5.05 centimeters) which was set in 1953, but became the wettest December day ever recorded in Columbia.

Over 48 hours ending Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell at Daniel Field airport in Augusta, Georgia, while 4.72 inches (11.99 centimeters) was recorded at Columbia Metro. At least five other South Carolina locations reported more than 5 inches of rain, including a weather observer in Edgefield County who reported 7.04 inches (17.88 centimeters).

Flooding was reported throughout the region, with the Augusta canal threatening to spill into areas near downtown Augusta. A high school near Columbia dismissed classes early because of road flooding.

Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler told The State there were at least three sewage spills in the Columbia area on Friday as rainwater intruded into sewage pipes. That included a substantial one from a plant that drains into a tributary of the Saluda River.