COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Representatives from more than 40 state and national animal advocacy groups attended the first No Kill South Carolina state summit on Wednesday in Columbia.

The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia resulting from overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024.

Shelters in the state are plagued by underfunding and overcrowding, which animal advocates said creates a desperate situation

South Carolina is “a state where shelters are underfunded, where we have no statewide regulations of animal shelters, no state-required training of animal control officers and no required data reporting for all animal shelters,” said Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society.

No Kill South Carolina is working to improve communication and cooperation among shelters statewide and nationally in hopes of alleviating some of the pressure on shelters.

According to the group, the data is moving in the right direction. Open-admission shelters, which have the highest typical kill rates, are moving away from the practice.

Some of the organizations participating included the Charleston Animal Society, ASPCA, Association of Shelter Veterinarians, Humane Society of the United States, Petco Love, Petsmart Charities, Bissell Pet Foundation, and the National Animal Care and Control Association.