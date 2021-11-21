Dozens say they felt shaking from 2.4 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem. The USGS said it had a depth of about 1.2 miles.

Winston-Salem police and fire dispatch said they started getting phone calls about 9 a.m., mainly in the areas off Peters Creek Parkway near Brewer Road and Old Salisbury Road. Other areas include Ardemore, Ebert and West Clemmonsville Road. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., the USGS said it had received more than 40 responses from people who said they felt the earthquake.

The earthquake was was one of two felt in the Virginia-North Carolina border region Sunday morning. At 6:04 a.m., a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Abingdon, Virginia, about 100 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.