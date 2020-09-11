Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws her name from consideration as director for the Ohio Department of Health

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a new commander for Troop Five following the retirement of Capt. Jo-Nathan Nell.

Troop Five Lieutenant Gregory M. Caulder is being promoted to the rank of Captain, effective September 17, 2020, to lead Troop Five, which includes Horry, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.