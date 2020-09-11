Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws her name from consideration as director for the Ohio Department of Health

WBTW
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than eight hours after being named director at the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Joan Duwve has withdrawn her name from consideration.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Twitter.
This evening, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons. The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 11, 2020
