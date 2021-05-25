Who is the best dog? Vote for which pup you want to see on your lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Which good boy or girl do you want to see on your lottery tickets? The South Carolina Education Lottery wants to know.

The education lottery is holding their “Happy Pawlidays” dog photo contest in search of the new face of the $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket coming out in October.

Dog lovers, it’s time! VOTE NOW for your favorite pups to be featured on our $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket coming out in October! You have 30 terrific dogs to choose from. Cast your vote at https://t.co/LMpONDfJIP #sclottery pic.twitter.com/4IA817qjK9 — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) May 25, 2021

The lottery is asking people to vote for your favorite pups out of 30 different contenders. The top nine dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed and will appear on the ticket.

You can vote here every day until May 31. However, with pups as cute as these, it won’t be easy to pick your favorites.