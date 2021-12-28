Drink up: These are the best-rated breweries in North Carolina, ranked by Tripadvisor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots.

Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in North Carolina on Tripadvisor.

#29. Four Saints Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Address: 218 S Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203-5725

#28. Koi Pond Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 1107 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804-4407

#27. Fourth Creek Brewing Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 226 W Broad St, Statesville, NC 28677-5289

#26. Double Barley Brewing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 3174 US Highway 70 W, Smithfield, NC 27577-7613

#25. High Branch Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 305 McGill Ave NW Suite 100, Concord, NC 28027-6165

#24. Salty Turtle Beer Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Address: 103 Triton Lane, Surf City, Topsail Island, NC 28445

#23. Old Mecklenburg Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738

#22. Fainting Goat Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 330 S Main St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526-2225

#21. Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 7285 Westwinds Blvd NW, Concord, NC 28027-3310

#20. Commoners Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 1048 Copperfield Blvd NE Suite 101, Concord, NC 28025-2451

#19. Bond Brothers Beer Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Address: 202 E Cedar St, Cary, NC 27511-3440

#18. Red Hare Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 4802 Main St, Shallotte, NC 28470-1863

#17. Uptown Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 418 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27858-1834

#16. Mica Town Brewing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 25 Brown Dr, Marion, NC 28752-4294

#15. Mother Earth Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Address: 311 N Herritage St 127 W North Street, Kinston, NC 28501-4823

#14. Brown Truck Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 1234 N Main St, High Point, NC 27262-3118

#13. Rivermen Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 52 Ervin Street Suite C, Belmont, NC 28012-3327

#12. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Tours & Tastings

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1313 reviews)

– Address: 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC 28732-8608

#11. Lazy Hiker Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Address: 188 W Main St, Franklin, NC 28734-2949

#10. Cabarrus Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Address: 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027-6149

#9. Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 5435 Corporation Dr, Hope Mills, NC 28348

#8. Good Hops Brewing

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Address: 811 Harper Avenue at Dow Road, Carolina Beach, NC 28428-4202

#7. Highland Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Address: 12 Old Charlotte Hwy Suite 200, Asheville, NC 28803-9420

#6. Flat Top Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Address: 567 Main St E, Banner Elk, NC 28604-8974

#5. Booneshine Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Address: 465 Industrial Park Dr, Boone, NC 28607

#4. Blowing Rock Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Address: 152 Sunset Dr, Blowing Rock, NC 28605-7205

#3. Appalachian Mountain Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Address: 163 Boone Creek Dr, Boone, NC 28607-7911

#2. Mountain Layers Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Address: 90 Everett St, Bryson City, NC 28713-0930

#1. New Belgium Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

– Address: 21 Craven St, Asheville, NC 28806-4607

