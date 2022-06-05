CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was killed and seven other people were hurt Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a graduation party in Summerton, South Carolina, authorities said.

The victims included six teenagers and two adults ranging in age from 12 to 36, deputies said. It is still unclear whether the shots were fired randomly or were meant for specific people.

The Claredon County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles approached a home on Saint Paul Road where about 150 people were attending the celebration.

One car drove in the yard while the other stayed on the road and shots were fired, deputies said. They sped away deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office said there were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired and that the shooting might have been gang-related.

“These acts of violence cannot continue,” Sheriff Tim Baxley said, “Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-435-4414.