CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road earlier this month has turned himself in.

Authorities were searching for 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price after they said he hit a pedestrian during the early morning hours of July 5 and then left the scene. Price was the second driver to hit the pedestrian.

A spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Price turned himself in on Friday morning and was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he faces a charge of hit-and-run accident with death.

He was given a $75,000 bond. Records show he is still booked into the detention center.

Deputies said Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second car, driven by Price, which also fled the scene.

Jennings was a cast member on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to the show’s casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting. He served as a body double/stand-in for the character ‘John B.’ in season three, which is currently filming in and around Charleston.

Authorities are still searching for the first driver who struck and killed Jennings. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a $4,000 reward for information on the identity of that driver.