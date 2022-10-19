RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mph chase Monday night on Interstate 40 out of Durham County, officials said.

The incident began at about 11 p.m. on eastbound I-40, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a silver 2014 Lexus was first clocked going 103 mph, officials said.

The chase continued into Wake County and then into Raleigh where speeds topped 150 mph, troopers said.

In south Raleigh, the chase ended at about 11:10 p.m. with a crash just past mile marker 289, officials said.

The driver lost control of the Lexus, overcorrected and struck a concrete barrier.

Latrell Johnathan Goring, 20, was then taken to WakeMed by EMS crews, according to troopers. He was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

He was charged with felony flee to elude. Goring was held on a $5,000 secured bond.