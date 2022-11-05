RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning.

At 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7 and Glenwood Avenue in reference to a crash.

Investigators said 28-year-old Roberto Erasmo Bartolon-Mendez was driving a Honda CRV the wrong way on the interstate and crashed head-on into a BMW 535i.

Officers said he was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel.

Bartolon-Mendez died at the scene, according to reports from the police department.

Police said two people — a driver and a passenger — were in the other vehicle during the crash and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges were filed and officers said the case remains under investigation.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the road closed to traffic at 2:49 a.m.

As of 7:35 a.m., the road remained closed and was expected to reopen by 9:49 a.m.

Police said tow trucks were at the scene working to clear the roadway. NCDOT asked drivers to follow directions from on-scene personnel.