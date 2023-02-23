GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died early Thursday morning after their vehicle crashed into a house and two parked vehicles in Mauldin, authorities said.

The crash involving a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Conestee Road near 3rd Street, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Pacifica was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a road sign, a utility pole and two fences before crashing into the house and two parked vehicles, the highway patrol said.

The driver’s name has not been released.