KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Highway Patrol said troopers were chasing a Dodge Charger in Johnston County when it slammed head-on into a truck – killing two passengers in the pickup.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a trooper spotted the Charger traveling at 112 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 301 south near Oscar Loop Road in Wilson County.

The Charger continued south on 301 toward Johnston County, troopers said.

After the trooper initiated the pursuit, the Highway Patrol said the Charger crossed the centerline – hitting a pickup truck head-on just southwest of Kenly on U.S. 301.

WNCN photo/ Andrew Miller

WNCN photo/ Andrew Miller

Two passengers in the pickup were killed in the collision, troopers said.

The drivers of the Charger and pickup were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The collision occurred approximately five miles from where the trooper saw the Charger speeding.

U.S. 301 is closed while the collision is investigated.