Driver flown to hospital after car flips in Lumberton

Car flips over in Lumberton on 8.25.20 (Courtesy: Lumberton Rescue and EMS/Facebook)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A driver was flown to a hospital after a car flipped in Lumberton Tuesday night, according to officials.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS said the car overturned on Kahn Drive behind Village Station.

The driver had to be extricated from the car, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by Lumberton police. No other information is available at this time.

