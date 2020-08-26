LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A driver was flown to a hospital after a car flipped in Lumberton Tuesday night, according to officials.
Lumberton Rescue and EMS said the car overturned on Kahn Drive behind Village Station.
The driver had to be extricated from the car, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by Lumberton police. No other information is available at this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Nicholas Sandmann, teen from video of 2019 protest, says US must unite around Trump
- Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows
- Driver flown to hospital after car flips in Lumberton
- 50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks to go out in September, IRS says
- Tracking the Tropics: Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee Gulf Coast ahead of Laura