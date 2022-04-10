CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly DUI crash early Sunday morning near Ravenel.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 165 near Shilelagh Oaks Parkway.

Deputies said the driver of a GMC pickup truck headed north veered across the lane of the highway and collided head-on with a Chevrolet van. The van driver and a passenger died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, Jose Ramirez-Sandoval, failed a field sobriety test and was determined to be intoxicated, deputies said. He was arrested on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

He was taken to a hospital after complaining of an injury and will be taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center once treated. The sheriff’s office traffic unit is investigating the crash.