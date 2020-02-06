Driver killed by falling tree during storms in Upstate area

YORK CO, SC (WBTW) – A person died when a tree fell on their car just north of Fort Mill, SC.

The driver was heading north on Pleasant Road, which is Secondary 22, three miles north of Fort Mill, at about 12:15 on Thursday when the car was struck by a falling tree, according to Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver, who was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV, was transported to the hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Strong storms were moving through the area at the time.

No further information is available at this time.