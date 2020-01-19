Driver leads police on high-speed chase, crashes into multiple cars in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Charges are pending against a driver who authorities say led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into multiple parked cars on Roxboro Street in Durham.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, just before 2:30.

Authorities say a morning patrol unit from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle driving erratically.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle sped off.

Moments later, authorities say the driver turned into a used car lot attempting to turn around.

While exiting the car lot, the driver began driving head on towards the patrol car. The deputy was forced to swerve in order to avoid a collision.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into multiple cars that were parked in the car lot.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No deputies were injured.