Driver missing after truck collides with log truck in SC, sparking fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash involving a logging truck early Tuesday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a Mack log truck and a Kenworth flatbed truck collided on Sunrise Road near Yamacraw Drive just after 7:00 a.m.

The Kenworth, which was traveling southbound, crossed the center line and sideswiped the northbound log truck causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The log drove off the roadway into a ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision.











Fire-Rescue officials say the Kenworth caught fire after the impact. The collision, though, ruptured the fuel tanks on the truck which spread diesel fuel. The truck was also equipped with large plastic storage tanks containing an unknown substance.

Crews say the Kenworth truck and the diesel fuel became engulfed, which included the roadway, both shoulders and woods on each side from ditch to ditch.

The scene was also littered with debris from the collision.