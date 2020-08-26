Driver was watching movie when Tesla plowed into NC deputy’s vehicle, troopers say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a Tesla was watching a movie early Wednesday while the vehicle was on auto-pilot when it plowed into a Nash County deputy’s vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just after midnight on Highway 64 at mile marker 440, which is near the Franklin/Nash County line.

A Nash County deputy and a trooper with the Highway Patrol were on the side of the road while responding to a previous crash when the Tesla slammed into the deputy’s cruiser, the Highway Patrol said.

The impact sent the deputy’s cruiser into the trooper’s vehicle – which pushed the trooper and deputy to the ground.

The Highway Patrol said the Tesla’s driver, identified as Devainder Goli of Raleigh, said he was watching a movie on his phone while the car was on auto-pilot when the collision occurred.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” the Trooper Jeff Wilson of the Highway Patrol told CBS 17.

Goli was charged with move over law violation and location of television in vehicle.