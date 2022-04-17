SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver whose license was suspended for a DWI charge slammed head-on into a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Friday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. along N.C. 210 just south of Cleveland Road, just west of Smithfield, according to C. M. Wilson, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Johnston County. He was released early Saturday morning, Wilson said.

The driver of the car who caused the wreck was cited for DWI, Wilson said. The same driver was also cited for DWI on March 30 in Wake County, officials said.

Wilson said the man, who has not been identified, “has a lengthy history of alcohol-related incidents while driving.”

The wreck happened while he was heading south along N.C. 210 in a silver Chevrolet Classic Malibu that was not registered, had no insurance and no valid tag, Wilson said.

The vehicle then went left of center and clipped a red Ford Escape, according to Wilson. The vehicle then continued in the wrong lane another 66 feet and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a lieutenant with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, troopers said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to WakeMed for evaluation. While at the hospital, he was cited with DWI, careless and reckless driving and driving with his license revoked, Wilson said.

“He obviously has not learned his lesson at all,” Wilson said.