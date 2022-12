GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a moving car on Monday.

Troopers said the collision happened at about 4:50 a.m. on private property off Collingsworth Lane near Greer.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit by a 2009 Ford sedan.

The pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a driverless vehicle in motion.