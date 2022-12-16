ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A drone is allegedly being used to harass children and horses at an Ashville facility that provides therapy sessions for children who experience trauma, officials for the Eliada Home said.

Eliada Home provides support for children and youth in the community who experience trauma.

The drone has disrupted therapy sessions and dropped below roof lines very close to children, the organization said. It also has been used to chase horses around a pasture and in a ring.

Anyone with information about the person operating the drone is asked to email info@eliada.org or call 828-254-5356.