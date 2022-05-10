ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The tornado may be long gone, but a swath of flattened trees and damage marks the path it took.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service has confirmed to FOX8 that it was an EF1 tornado that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday.

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph.

The National Weather Service said that the projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between 73-112 mph, meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF2.

The National Service reports that the tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the U.S.-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville.

Path of the storm (Google Maps)

The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service sent its team of meteorologists into Rockingham County to help emergency services determine the extent of the damages.

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

“Further damage assessments will begin Monday morning. Teams of assessors from Emergency Management, Tax Office and Building Inspections will be touring the damaged areas in marked Emergency Services vehicles to complete these assessments,” the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services concluded.