MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy damage can be seen across Moncks Corner after severe weather moved through the area.

Drone video shows heavy damage to homes and trees in the area early Monday morning and along Old Highway 52.

The video shows extensive damage to homes and trees in the Fairlawn community.

A man who was inside his home during what is believed to have been a tornado said they heard loud boom and saw trees crashing as the storm moved through.