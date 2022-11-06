ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An Asheville teenager was arrested on Tuesday after the Asheville Police Department followed up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange.

The teen was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The teen was arrested for possession of ecstasy and a 9mm polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun.”

The teen was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a handgun by a minor and felony possession of Schedule I.

This is an ongoing investigation.