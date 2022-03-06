DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — By now, everyone knows Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final home game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke University’s campus.

And while the result didn’t go the way he wanted, his celebration of honor was probably more than he imagined. Among words and gifts given from different representatives across the university, one stands out.

Duke created the Krzyzewski Family Scholarship to honor Krzyzewski and his family for the 42 years they have been in Durham.

The scholarship is for student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional leadership, Duke President Vincent E. Price said Saturday night in his postgame and ceremony speech.

It will be awarded to “five students each year from any sport in their final year of eligibility who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the university’s values of respect, trust, inclusion, discovery and excellence,” a release said.

Why five? One each for Krzyzewski, his wife, and their three daughters. Also, for the five national championships that he helped bring the university.

“Mike Krzyzewski has been a unifying, inspiring force for everyone who comes to Duke as well as loyal fans around the world and a committed advocate for the Durham community through the founding of the Emily K Center,” Price said. “This scholarship will carry on the extraordinary legacy of Mike, Mickie and their family, and ensure that they will continue to change lives for years to come.”