Duke Energy, other officials to test sirens around Robinson Nuclear Plant in October

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Duke Energy and other officials will test sirens around Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville this month.

A “full-volume, 3-minute test” is set for Wednesday, October 9 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to Duke Energy. There are 59 sirens within 10 miles of the plant and they will sound for three minutes at full volume.

Screenshot from Google Maps

This siren test will be a change from previous October tests, which used to be between five to 30 seconds long.

“This information is reflected in the 2019-20 Robinson Nuclear Emergency Preparedness booklets recently sent to residents living within the 10-mile Robinson Nuclear Plant emergency planning zone,” Duke Energy said. “This test is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

For more information, visit Duke Energy’s website here.

