GREENVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is proposing a raise in energy rates for 172,000 customers located within South Carolina’s Pee Dee region.

A news release said this proposal is the first to increase base rates since 2018.

“We know how important electric service is for our customers and no one wants to see bills increase,” Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president, said in the news release. “This is particularly true now as rising costs across most sectors of our economy impact consumers and businesses throughout South Carolina and the nation.”

Under the proposal, residential customers’ bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase.

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing of these increases over two years if the rates are approved.

The typical charge for a residential customer will increase $14.36 per month starting April 1, 2023, according to the news release. Beginning April 1, 2024, the monthly increase will be an additional $4.40 per month for the typical residential customer. Duke Energy Progress supplies electricity to 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Carolinas.

The company said the rate increase is a part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.”

“These challenges affect the energy industry as a whole and – through smart investments – we’re working hard to meet customers’ expectations and build the foundation for a smarter energy future from which all South Carolinians can benefit,” Callahan said in the announcement. “These investments in critical energy infrastructure are the main reason for the proposed rate increase.”

Customers who struggle to pay their energy bill may qualify for financial assistance through various government and nonprofit programs, according to the news release. Duke Energy offers flexible payment options to provide customers with energy assistance.