(WSPA) — After thousands experienced power outages over the holiday weekend, Duke Energy asks customers to continue restricting their power usage.

Customers across the Carolinas were without power, due to the strong arctic cold front that traveled across the United States.

In order to protect the energy grid, Duke Energy began temporary rolling outages to prevent longer widespread outages.

The company said it projects an increase in customer demand as businesses reopen on Monday, which could possibly require rotating outages again.

Duke Energy provided the following tips for customers to reduce energy consumption to help maintain supply for the region: