Duke Energy sued for 2014 coal ash spill environmental harm

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
Duke Energy encourages customers to reduce electricity use for the next 24 hours (Image 1)_50698

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The federal, North Carolina and Virginia governments want a judge to declare the country’s largest electricity company liable for environmental damage from a leak five years ago that left miles of a river shared by the two states coated in hazardous coal ash.

Government lawyers on Thursday sought to have Charlotte-based Duke Energy declared responsible for harming fish, birds, amphibians and the bottom of the Dan River. Lawyers say high levels of hazardous substances like arsenic and selenium poured into the river.

A settlement also filed with the court for public review indicates the restoration work is close to wrapping up. Duke Energy says three years of testing until 2017 found no long-term effects to the waterway.

The company pleaded guilty to environmental crimes in 2015 and paid $102 million.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: