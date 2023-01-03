RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy will be giving an update on Tuesday about rolling blackouts that took place on Christmas Eve.

The utility plans to submit a report to the North Carolina Utility Commission explaining what happened during the blackouts and what can be done in the future.

The North Carolina Utility Commission and Gov. Roy Cooper requested the report.

An order from the utility commission also directed Duke Energy to conduct two more competitive alternative methods for solar generation by 2024 which would come online by 2028.

While the holiday outages affect many customers, officials said that it was done with precision as a group of workers watched grid performance while others repaired lines.

The report will be released during a session scheduled for 10 a.m. For more information, click here.