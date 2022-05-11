MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Duke Energy is one of two provisional winners to win a bid to run an offshore wind farm in the Carolina Long Bay area, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday afternoon.

Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC, submitted a $155 million bid for 55,154 acres. TotalEnergies Renewables USA,LLC, submitted a $160 million winning bid for 54,937 acres.

The Carolina Long Bay area is off the shore of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

The wind energy auction was a part of a push from the Biden administration to utilize 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, according to the announcement. It’s the first time a president has set an offshore wind energy goal.

When finished, the Carolina Long Bay project is expected to generate 1.3 gigawatts offshore wind energy, which can power about 500,000 homes.