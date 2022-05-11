Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show the vehicle involved was a VW Passat.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dump truck driver was shot as two drivers were engaged in a road rage incident on Duraleigh Road on Wednesday, police said.

Around 11 a.m., police said a dump truck ran a red light which led the driver of a dark-colored VW Passat to follow the truck.

Sylvester Stokes (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

At some point during the confrontation, the dump truck driver pulled out a gun and fired at the VW, police said.

The driver of the VW then shot back at the dump truck – striking the truck driver in the leg, police said.

The shooting occurred near the 4800 block of Duraleigh Road – which is just north of the intersection with Ebenezer Church Road.

The incident is under investigation.

Sylvester Stokes, 52, of Lucama was arrested and charged in the shooting, Raleigh police confirmed.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This story will be updated.