CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The school year is in full swing and one national coffee chain wants to thank educators for going above and beyond, both in and outside the classroom.

On Thursday, Dunkin’ is treating South Carolina teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee to kickstart their day, or enjoy a well-deserved coffee break.

The offer is limited to one drink per customer and is valid only at participating locations. Monday’s announcement from Dunkin’ notes that some locations might not participate, or might have different offers. It does not specify which locations have the offer.

Dunkin’ has eight locations in Myrtle Beach.