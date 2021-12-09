North Carolina school bus driver accused of driving impaired with children on board

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus driver in Cleveland County has been charged with DWI after the NC State Highway Patrol said she was driving impaired with children on board.

Raven Ross Fite, 27, has been charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger.

According to Trooper Pierce with NC State Highway Patrol, a school resource officer at Union Elementary School in Cleveland County contacted authorities on the suspicion Fite was driving while impaired.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found Fite with local school officials. Troopers took Fite into custody after a field test. A blood test was later conducted at a nearby hospital.

NC State Highway Patrol confirmed Fite had driven a school bus earlier in the morning with students.

Fite has been issued a $2,500 secured bond. She’s due in court on Friday, Dec. 10.