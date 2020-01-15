Eaglet on popular Florida eagle cam passes away

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL (WFLA) – The popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared some sad news with viewers Wednesday morning–E14, the lone eaglet of Harriet and M15 has died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of our precious E14. Rest In Peace little one,” a message on the website reads.

The post did not mention how the eaglet died, but it was reportedly injured by a fishhook on Tuesday.

For the past eight years, the webcam has offered a glimpse into the lives of Harriet and mate M15 as they restore the nest, lay eggs and care for their eaglets.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is located 60 feet above the ground, in a Slash Pine tree in North Fort Myers. The camera was turned away from the nest Tuesday morning.

